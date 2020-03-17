Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

IRM opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

