Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.25 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,640,000 after acquiring an additional 699,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after acquiring an additional 633,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after acquiring an additional 431,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,869,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.