Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 132,176 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

JLL opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.20. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

