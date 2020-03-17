Keyera (KEY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Keyera (TSE: KEY) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2020 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

2/18/2020 – Keyera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:KEY opened at C$15.85 on Tuesday. Keyera Corp has a 52 week low of C$13.44 and a 52 week high of C$36.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 89.37%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

