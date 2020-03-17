Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 201.86 ($2.66).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGF. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.58) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 205.41. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 151.10 ($1.99).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

