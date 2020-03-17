KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVHI. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $143.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.89 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

