Laboratory Corp. of America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 480% compared to the typical volume of 881 call options.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.41. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

