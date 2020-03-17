Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. Purchases 3,075 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,991.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LKFN opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $836.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

