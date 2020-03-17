Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Major Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Purchases 11,600 Shares

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) major shareholder King Luther Capital Management purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $401,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LAWS opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth $1,540,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 2,825.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

