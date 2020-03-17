LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at $110,386,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $999,526.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,952,166 shares in the company, valued at $108,078,797.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,043,540. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

LMAT opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

