Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. FMR LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.22.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

