LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LivaNova by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIVN stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

