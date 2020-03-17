Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Masco by 72.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Masco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 35.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,786 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 862,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. Masco’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

