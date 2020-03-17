Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams Acquires 9,650 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams acquired 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $20,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig N. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Craig N. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 81,866 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

