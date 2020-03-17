MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.86. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

