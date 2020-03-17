Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Director David M. Gavrin Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Director David M. Gavrin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $235.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.