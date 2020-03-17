MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,275 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTG. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

