Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 116.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 74,141 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

