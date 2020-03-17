Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,794,830 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,440 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Microsoft worth $913,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of MSFT opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

