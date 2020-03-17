National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 119.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 18.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 186.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

