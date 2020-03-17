National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $275.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.44%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

NCMI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.