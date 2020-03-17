National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) COO Steven B. Treadwell Purchases 500 Shares

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) COO Steven B. Treadwell bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.38 per share, with a total value of $12,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

