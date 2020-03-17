NewDay Solutions LLC Has $970,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NewDay Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

