Noah Doyle Sells 500,000 Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Stock

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Director Noah Doyle sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTTR opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -2.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

