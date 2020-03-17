Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Noah worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOAH. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,892,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,668,000 after purchasing an additional 730,595 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,295,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,201,000 after buying an additional 369,410 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $6,371,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 778.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 66,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 59.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Noah stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

