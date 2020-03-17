Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Major Shareholder Robert B. Rowling Purchases 583,863 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 583,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $461,251.77. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NOG opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,832,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 129,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 18,915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,016 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,547,000.

NOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

