NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys 1,300 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Terex were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 114.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 476.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Sachs bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,462,571.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,067 shares of company stock worth $951,605 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

