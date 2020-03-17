NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 350.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 764,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,244,000 after buying an additional 196,399 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,811,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

