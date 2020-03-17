NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases 1,010 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 202.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157,526 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

