NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases 1,800 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -142.95 and a beta of 1.76. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

