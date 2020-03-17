NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Shares in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.