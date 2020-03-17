NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 500 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after buying an additional 409,690 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in OGE Energy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after buying an additional 315,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

OGE opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

