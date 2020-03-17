NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 6,701 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.81.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

