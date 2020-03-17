NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $88,000 Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.99, for a total value of $4,319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $664,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,552 shares of company stock valued at $82,815,546. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $325.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.02 and a 200-day moving average of $441.60. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $325.29 and a one year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.33.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

