NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,712 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.32.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average is $118.21. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

