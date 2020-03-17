Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Craig A. Jacobson Purchases 25,705 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 25,705 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

