Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Craig A. Jacobson Buys 14,345 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $99,984.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,320 shares in the company, valued at $385,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.11%.

OCSI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

