OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 409,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

