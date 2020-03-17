Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,127 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,794,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $913,845,000 after acquiring an additional 219,440 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,443,773 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $227,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,105,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $174,385,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,159,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

