OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman Acquires 750 Shares

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $19,042.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,171.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OMF stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $2.83 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.