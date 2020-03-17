Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) CFO G Hunter Iv Haas Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) CFO G Hunter Iv Haas acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ORC stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.44. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 20.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 24.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORC shares. TheStreet upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

