Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Acquires $2,126,008.08 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 542,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $2,126,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Avista Capital Managing Member also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organogenesis alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 332,349 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $1,282,867.14.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91. Organogenesis Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Organogenesis by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.