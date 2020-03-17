Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.