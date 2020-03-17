Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,521 Shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Spark Energy worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Spark Energy in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPKE stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Spark Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $260.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.62 and a beta of -0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 107.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 7,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,606,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spark Energy Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

