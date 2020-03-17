Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

