Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

AJG stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

