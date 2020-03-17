Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,185 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,404,000 after purchasing an additional 96,705 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.27.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $135.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

