Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Gamco Investors worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gamco Investors by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Gamco Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gamco Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gamco Investors by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. 80.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gamco Investors stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. Gamco Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 282.23%. The business had revenue of $86.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Gamco Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

