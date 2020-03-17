Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,168 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 5,218.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

