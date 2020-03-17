Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of News by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,810,000 after buying an additional 6,247,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in News by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,705 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $11,306,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $6,313,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of News by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,439,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 430,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. News has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Corp has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

